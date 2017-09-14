Riley County Police Department Daily Activity 9/14/2017

Officers filed a report for electronic solicitation in Manhattan on September 13, 2017. Officers listed a 14 year old female as the victim when it was reported two juvenile males known to her sent her inappropriate pictures through social media. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional details will be released.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 4600 block of Harbour Hills Dr. on September 13, 2017 at approximately 7:35 PM. Officers listed Matthew Floersch, 39, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect forced entry into his garage and took a Polaris Razor UTV, a dirt bike and miscellanous power tools. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $9,690.

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident in the 2400 block of Marlatt Ave. on September 13, 2017 at approximately 10:00 PM. When officers arrived on scene, they found a motorcycle driven by Ryan Gere, 22, of Manhattan, had crashed. Gere was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.