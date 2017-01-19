Sen. Moran welcomes Fort Riley Color Guard to D.C.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) yesterday visited with members of the Fort Riley Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. The soldiers – along with their horses – are in Washington to participate in the Inaugural Parade on Friday.

“I met with these Big Red One soldiers at the foot of the statue that commemorates our 34th President and a man who grew up just 30 miles from Fort Riley,” said Sen. Moran. “Over the years, Kansans like President and Five-star Army General have made quite a footprint in Washington, D.C., but it’s all in service to men and women like those in the Mounted Color Guard in places like Fort Riley. It was an honor to visit with them, and I know they’ll represent our state in a distinguished fashion on Friday.”

The color guard also participated in inaugural parades for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.