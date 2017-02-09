State GOP leaders face key test on tax hikes, school cuts

TOPEKA — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are facing a key test of support for budget-balancing proposals to cut education spending and hike income taxes.

The state Senate planned Thursday to debate a tax bill and a separate measure making the cuts. The package would move the GOP-controlled Legislature toward a confrontation with Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

The governor already has criticized the tax bill.

It would raise $660 million in new revenues over two years by increasing rates and eliminating an income tax exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

The other measure would cut aid to public schools in the current state budget by $128 million and trim spending on higher education by $23 million.

The state faces projected budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019.