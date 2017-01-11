State health agency promises to decrease Medicaid backlog

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it is taking steps to reduce the state’s backlog of Medicaid applications for residents of nursing homes. Those steps include more advanced payments and a hotline to assist facilities.

The state has a backlog of nearly 2,700 applicants. Many are unprocessed. For others, the agency is awaiting documents from the applicant or the applicant was previously denied and is applying again.

Providers testified Wednesday before the House Health and Human Services Committee that the backlog means homes often pay for care and may not be reimbursed.

State Medicaid Director Mike Randol told the committee that KDHE would increase advanced payments to nursing homes, set up a hotline and resources for nursing staffs and find long-term solutions to the problem.