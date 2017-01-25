State sends out incorrect tax forms

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Revenue says it’s resending about 380,000 tax forms after some taxpayers received forms that had incorrect information.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the department found on Monday that some of the 1099-G forms sent out for 2016 had incorrect refund amounts. The 1099-G form lists money that the tax filer received the preceding year in the form of state income tax refunds, credit forwards or offsets. It also includes money given to a checkoff program.

Department spokeswoman Jeannine Koranda says while officials aren’t sure of the exact number of incorrect tax forms sent, the agency will ensure accuracy by resending all of the roughly 380,000 forms.

Federal law requires Kansas to send out the forms for informational purposes.