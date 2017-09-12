Sunflower CASA readies for annual comedy event

The Sunflower CASA Project will be hosting its 6th Annual Comedy Club event on Sept. 22 inside the Wareham Opera House starting at 5:30 p.m.

Comedy acts for the night include James P. Connoly, a stand up comedian and radio/tv host, lawyer-turned-comedian Kathleen Bergreeen and Matt Donaher, a comedian who has performed on CONAN and Funny or Die.

All proceeds for the event will go towards the Sunflower CASA Project which will benefit children who have been victims of abuse and neglect. CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocates.

Tickets are on sale now for two different shows; the early show at 6:30 pm and the late show at 9:30 pm.