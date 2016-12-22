News Radio KMAN
The Game 12/22/16

Today’s show featured discussion on where K-State stands with conference play around the corner. Also, we talk about how overblown the Grayson Allen story is. Plus, a visit with Kelly in Vegas, a preview of Tyler’s Fantasy Football championship game, and the award-winning Cover 5 with Brady Bauman.

      1 K-State-Gardner Webb recap and looking to Big 12 play
      2 Grayson Allen and Brent Venables in the headlines
      3 Cover 5
      4 MBC Fantasy Football Championship preview
      5 KSU non-conference schedule analysis
      6 Kelly in Vegas
      7 New Spring football league
      8 You Can't Be Serious
