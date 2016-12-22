The Game 12/22/16

Today’s show featured discussion on where K-State stands with conference play around the corner. Also, we talk about how overblown the Grayson Allen story is. Plus, a visit with Kelly in Vegas, a preview of Tyler’s Fantasy Football championship game, and the award-winning Cover 5 with Brady Bauman.

1 K-State-Gardner Webb recap and looking to Big 12 play

2 Grayson Allen and Brent Venables in the headlines

3 Cover 5

4 MBC Fantasy Football Championship preview

5 KSU non-conference schedule analysis

6 Kelly in Vegas

7 New Spring football league