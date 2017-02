We talk about the importance of K-State’s contest against TCU, talk to CBS Draft expert Dane Brugler, and take a trip Around College Basketball. Also, we sit around the Hot Stove, talk to Cole Manbeck from Powercat Gameday, plus You Can’t Be Serious.

1 K-State needs a win against TCU

2 Dane Brugler from CBS Sports

3 Around College Basketball

4 Hot Stove

5 Cole Manbeck

6 K-State recruiting recap

7 No Vegas Raiders