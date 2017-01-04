The Game 1/4/2017

News Radio KMAN
After a tough loss to KU last night, John and Tyler talk about the good and the bad. Chris Lowery, K-State basketball Associate Head Coach for K-State joins the show. Also Kellis Robinett from Wichita Eagle and KC Star was at the game and gives his two cents. The show finishes off with You Can’t Be Serious.

Hour 1:

      Chris Lowery
      Is this what the season needed
      Kellis Robinett
      Positives from the KU game

Hour 2:

      What this game does for Bruce
      More on the game
      John's favorite tweet from last night
      YCBS

 

 

 

