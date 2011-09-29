Two arrested on K-State campus in Goodland robbery

A couple of Kansas State students face serious charges in Goodland, following their arrest on campus at about noon Wednesday.

Fernando Martinez, 21, and Eduardo Martinez, 20, both of 823 Ratone Street, were taken into custody by Riley County and Kansas State police on a warrant from Sherman county. The case reportedly involved the robbery of an A-T-M machine at the First National Bank on the campus of the Northwest Technical College, overnight August 13th of this year. Loss is estimated at $6,000.

Charges on the warrant include burglary, felony theft, and criminal deprivation of property. Bond for each Martinezes was set at $152,000, but the two have been released to Sherman County authorities.