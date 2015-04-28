Two Manhattan Men on Governor’s Fitness Council

TOPEKA– Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Susan Mosier, MD, MBA, appointed six new members to three-year terms on theGovernor’s Council on Fitness (GCOF). “We appreciate the time and expertise these talented new members are giving to promote physical activity and other healthy choices to enhance the health of Kansans,” Mosier said.

These new members are already actively contributing to the Council’s physical activity initiatives:

Joyce A. Ellis, Russell, earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s degree in health and human performance from Fort Hays State University. She earned her doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Kansas State University. Dr. Ellis currently serves as an Associate Professor at Fort Hays State University in the Department of Health and Human Performance. She taught in public schools for 21 years prior to earning her PhD and moving to the university level.

Jeffrey C. Koenig, Manhattan, is an entrepreneurial consultant and business owner. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music marketing and industry from the University of Miami and has been a business owner and consultant for 25 years. He is currently a partner of Big Poppi Bikes, and the owner of Open 4 Business, a small business consultancy. Koenig is involved in multiple community, service and advocacy organizations, including leadership positions with the National Bicycle Dealers Association and KanBikeWalk.

Margie L. Miller, Topeka, earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Kansas State University and a master’s and a doctorate degree in physical education from the University of Kansas. Dr. Miller currently serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Kinesiology at Washburn University. She has been involved with numerous local, state, regional and national professional organizations throughout her career.

Erik Sartorius, Topeka, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Trinity University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kansas. He currently serves as the Executive Director of the League of Kansas Municipalities. Sartorius has extensive experience building coalitions in Kansas, as well as expertise in policy development and strategic planning. He is active in professional organizations and volunteers with youth in the community.

Wyatt Thompson, Manhattan, earned bachelor’s degrees in landscape architecture and natural resources and environmental science from Kansas State University. He is a professionally licensed landscape architect and a Certified Playground Safety Inspector. Thompson currently works as Park Planner with Manhattan Parks and Recreation. He has extensive experience in creating parks, trails, and outdoor spaces that enrich quality of life and create opportunities to recreate and be active.

David C. Toland, Iola, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kansas. He returned to his home town of Iola after serving in various city management positions, including Chief of Staff for the Office of Planning in Washington, D.C. For the past seven years, Toland has served as the Executive Director of Thrive Allen County, working extensively to promote fitness and healthy lifestyles through program design, grant writing, promotion, and policy change.

They join current Governor’s Council on Fitness members Marlou Wegener, Chair, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, Topeka; Jeff Willett, Vice Chair, Kansas Health Foundation, Wichita; Elizabeth Ablah, University of Kansas School of Medicine—Wichita, Wichita; Michael Aldridge, Kansas Foundation for Medical Care, Inc., Topeka; Erika Devore, Kansas Recreation and Park Association, Topeka; Jill Geller, Johnson County Parks and Recreation District, Shawnee Mission; Doug Gruenbacher, Blue Stem Medical, Quinter; Kevin Harker, American Heart Association, Kansas City; Cheryl Johnson, Kansas Department of Education, Topeka; Craig Kaberline, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, Topeka; Vance Lassey, Holton Community Hospital Family Practice Associates, Holton; Susan Mosier, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Topeka; Wayne Osness, University of Kansas (Professor Emeritus), Lawrence; Kathy Sexton, City of Derby, Derby; and Brenda Sooter, Kansas Learning Center for Health, Halstead.

The Governor’s Council on Fitness advises the Governor and others on ways to enhance the health of all Kansans through promotion of physical activity, good dietary choices and prevention of tobacco use. The GCOF hosts the annual Kansas Obesity Summit in the fall and manages the Get Active Kansas campaign with a network of more than 100 Physical Activity Champions across the state. Visit the Council’s website at www.kansasfitness.org.