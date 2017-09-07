Updates on prominent Riley County Court cases

February 12th is still the trial date set for an Ogden man previously convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend and their son eight years ago. A motions hearing was held Wednesday in Riley County District Court for Luis Aguirre, 30, who was discharged in March of 2016 from the Kansas Department of Corrections. The Kansas Supreme Court overturned Aguirre’s 2012 conviction due to Miranda rights being violated during a police interrogation.

Prior to his release, Aguirre was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after being convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend 18 year old Tanya Maldonado and their 13 month old son in 2009.

Aguirre’s new trial will be preceded by jury seleciton, to take place the week prior to February 12th.

Also in Riley County Court earlier this week, a preliminary hearing was set for 21 year old Nicolas Blaha, who turned himself in to Riley County authorities last month for reckless aggravated battery in connection with an April hit and run accident at 12th and Bluemont. That hearing is set for October 10th. 21 year old Amber Wilhelm suffered severe injuries after being struck by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Blaha.