Via Christi Hospital opens its first primary care clinic in Manhattan

Via Christi Clinic will begin seeing patients in its first Manhattan primary care practice on Sept. 11.

Via Christi leaders, physicians and community representatives will gather at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 for a ribbon-cutting at the new clinic, which is located at 222 N. 6th Street across from the U.S. Post Office.

Work on the approximately $3 million project to repurpose the building formerly occupied by Ray’s Apple Market began earlier this year.

Three established Via Christi outpatient programs – Behavioral Health, Via Christi LIGHT and Diabetes Education – moved into the newly renovated 17,000-square-foot building earlier this month.

The primary care clinic will feature 14 patient rooms and provide the room needed for its two new providers, Lan Ly, MD, and Jody Badura, APRN. Ly and Badura will accept patients of all ages.

“This model houses primary care with services that support our patients’ additional health needs,” said Bob Copple, president of Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. “These two providers will be a welcome addition to our community and will hopefully increase the access to primary care and wellness to the eastside of Manhattan and western Pottawatomie County.”

New patients are being accepted; for more information or to make an appointment, call 785-565-2900.