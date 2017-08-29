Williams Tabbed Big 12 Freshman of the Week

According to K-State Athletics, after making her K-State volleyball debut over the weekend, redshirt freshman Peyton Williams was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week.

Williams’ .727 hitting percentage in the season’s opening weekend was best in the Big 12, as she recorded 16 kills on 22 attempts without committing an error. The 6-foot-4 middle blocker also picked up six blocks in five sets played (1.20 blocks/set) to help K-State to a 2-1 record at the Beaver State Classic in Corvallis, Oregon.

The Topeka, Kansas, product tallied seven kills in 10 swings in two sets in her Wildcat debut in a sweep of Idaho Saturday. The performance earned her a starting spot in the tournament’s finale Saturday night against host Oregon State – where she added nine more kills on 12 attacks. Her 3.20 kills per set rank second on the team.

Williams, also a member of K-State’s women’s basketball team, was twice named Big 12 Freshman of the Week in 2016-17 and claims the first honor of her volleyball career. The weekly award marks the ninth rookie/freshman distinction for the Wildcats since 2013.

K-State begins its 2017 home campaign Thursday, August 31 against Arkansas at 7 p.m. at Ahearn Field House, as part of the three-day, four-team K-State Invitational. The Cats will also square off with Syracuse (Friday) and Wisconsin (Saturday).