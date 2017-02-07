Attempted manslaughter investigated in Junction City

A Junction City woman has been arrested in connection with a Sunday evening altercation in Junction City that sent a Junction City man to the hospital. According to a news release from Junction City Police late Monday afternoon, police were dispatched at approximately 7:33 PM to the 700 block of W. 6th St. in reference to a subject that was bleeding.

Upon arrival Ama Horton,34, was located and found to have multiple stab wounds. Horton was interviewed and a suspect was identified. Horton was transported to the Geary Community Hospital by ambulance where he was treated and released.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Goldenbelt Blvd, and located evidence that the incident had taken place at that location. Erica Kamphaus, 36, was located and taken into custody. Kamphaus was booked in to the Geary Community Detention Center on a no bond status, under the charges of Aggravated Battery and Attempted Involuntary Manslaughter pending first appearance in Geary County District court.