Geary Co. officers search for missing child on I-70

Geary County Sheriffs Officers and other law enforcement agencies spent nearly two hours searching for a missing autistic child midday Saturday. At 11:08 a.m., the Geary county sheriff’s department and Kansas Highway Patrol responded in reference to a critically missing juvenile on I-70 at the eastbound rest area near mile marker 310. Upon arrival it was determined that an autistic juvenile from Abilene was traveling with his grandmother, Janet Miller, and great-grandmother, Laurine Atkinson. The juvenile took off running when Miller stopped at the eastbound rest area. Miller attempted to stop the juvenile with out success. Both Miller and the juvenile were located south of the westbound rest area along the creek bed at approximately 1:00 p.m. Both subjects were checked by Junction City EMS staff and released on scene.