Hit and run reported in Riley County overnight

We now have updated information on the hit and run accident KMAN brought to you earlier this morning.

Riley County Police responded to a report of an injury accident at 12th St. and Bluemont Ave. early Friday morning. When officers arrived on scene, they found Amber Wilhelm, 21,of Manhattan, suffering from severe injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle as she crossed the Bluemont Ave. northbound. The vehicle, a light in color 2011-2016 Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pickup, did not stop and continued westbound on Anderson Ave. Wilhelm was transported to Via Christi, and then lifeflighted to Stormont Vail for her injuries, where she remains in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

(earlier report)

Riley County Police report a pedestrian hit and run case at 12th and Bluemont at about two Friday morning. The vehicle involved is described as a. 2011-2016 light in color Chevy extended cab which fled the scene. The vehicle should have significant front end damage and possibly a damaged windshield. If seen, police ask you please call 911 immediately.

The unidentified victim was lifeflighted for injuries. A news release with additional information from RCPD will be provided later this (Friday) morning.