RCPD Report 1/9/2017

Kenneth Miller, 33, of Hutchinson, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 6, 2017 at approximately 12:50 PM. Miller was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Miller’s bond was set at $10,000.00. Miller was not confined at the time of this report.

Wendy Montgomery, 46, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 2100 block of Fort Riley Blvd. at approximately 4:15 PM. Montgomery was arrested for forgery, identity theft, and theft by deception. Montgomery’s total bond was set at $13,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Dylan Lambert Perkins, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1100 block of Mill Knoll Ter. on January 6, 2017 at approximately 6:50 PM. Lambert Perkins was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, criminal trespass, and criminal threat. Lambert Perkins was also arrested on two Riley County District Court warrants for probation violation as well as a Riley County District Court warrant for battery (x2), criminal threat, and aggravated initimidation of a witness. Lambert Perkins’ total bond was set at $19,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Patrick Slaght, 27, of Junction City, Kansas, was arrested in the 1200 block of Moro St. on January 7, 2017, at approximately 1:45 AM. Slaght was arrested for flee and elude, driving while revoked, DUI, reckless driving, and driving while habitual violator. Slaght’s bond was set at $12,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers responded to an injury accident in the 6400 block of Fort Riley Blvd. on January 7, 2017 at approximately 6:05 PM. Officers found Yong Kelley, 57, of Manhattan, was driving a blue Ford pickup when she struck an abandoned white Ford SUV on the side of the road. Kelley was transported to Via Christi by EMS for treatment.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Highland Ridge Dr. on January 8. 2017 at approximately 12:30 AM after receiving reports of a burst pipe and a possible gunshot. When officers arrived on scene, they found water pouring throgh the apartment building. Officers made entry into an apartment they believed to contain the burst pipe. As officers entered the apartment, they noticed what appeared to be an explosive device. Officers evacuated the building and set up a perimter while awaiting the arrival of the Riley County Police Department Bomb Team. Officers were able to determine that there was no threat, and that the device was a realistic looking prop. After further investigation, Kelle Kerr, 22, of Manhattan, was issued an NTA for criminal discharge of a firearm.

Dereck Williams, 22, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 8, 2017 at approximately 4:30 PM. Williams was arrested on two Riley County District Court warrants for failure to appear. Williams’ total bond was set at $25,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and criminal threat in the 2000 block of Jay Ct. on January 8, 2017 at approximately 6:45 AM. Officers listed Britni Brown, 35, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that a suspect known to her strangled her with the seat belt and threatened to kill her when she dropped him off at his residence.

Officers filed a report for criminal threat, stalking, and telephone harassment in the 300 block of Kearney St. on January 8, 2017 at approximately 8:30 PM. Officers listed Serena Salazar, 14, of Manhattan, and Mary McLaughlin, 35, of Manhattan, as victims when they reported a male known to them threatened to kill them through social media and was traveling to their residence. Officers arrested Giovanni Ibarra, 16, of Albuquerque, New Mexico for criminal threat, stalking, and telephone harassment. Ibarra was given no bond, and transferred to the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility.