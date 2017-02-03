RCPD Report 2/3/2017

Shawn Eckard, 37, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested in the 1000 block of Limey Pl. on February 2, 2017 at approximately 10:25 PM. Eckard was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while under the influence. Eckard’s bond was set at $10,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Keith Smith, 19, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested in the 400 block of Thirteenth St. in Ogden, Kansas on February 2, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM. Smith was arrested on 2 Riley County District Court warrants for probation violation. Smith was also arrested for possession of opiates, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith’s total bond was set at $11,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.