Retiring faculty celebrated at USD 383 reception

Graduating high school seniors and eager school children are not the only ones counting down the days left on USD 383’s school calendar. The Manhattan-Ogden board of education celebrated the careers and service of 35 retiring teachers and faculty members at a reception held on Wednesday evening at the Robinson Education Center.

According to president Marcia Rozell, the group of retirees had a combined 735 years of service in Manhattan-Ogden.

Each retiree was given a plaque and gift for their service. Most retirees are looking ahead to simpler days, where they trade lesson plans and grade books for sit-down meals and family time.

Some of the retiring faculty had worked in the district for less than a decade. Carolyn Scott, a third grade teacher at Northview Elementary School, is retiring after 32 years in the district. Scott said she has observed many changes since her tenure began in 1985.

“As they did a lot of the construction after the last bond issue, watching things as you had to change from one section to another … the kids were always so flexible,” Scott reminisced.

JoAnn Hettenbach, a retiring librarian at Manhattan High’s west campus, said watching the building grow along the student body has incredible. She said the energy of the kids has made her 14 years at MHS something to remember.