Tuttle Creek State Park receives BlueChip award

A state park in the Flint Hills recently received some recognition for improving health and wellness of Kansas residents.

Tuttle Creek State Park was named as one of the recipients of the BlueChip award, which is a $2,500 grant awarded by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and the Kansas Recreation and Park Association. Tuttle Creek is one of five entities that was recognized at a recent luncheon in Manhattan.

Other recipients include the cities of Derby, Baldwin City, Lindsborg, Wellington, and Shawnee County. With its’ grant dollars, Tuttle Creek intends to purchase additional boats and paddling equipment which will allow more people to participate in the various upcoming paddling events on the Kansas River.