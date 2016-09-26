Army fires Fort Riley commander as investigation continues

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army says it has fired the commander of Fort Riley and is continuing an investigation opened last week at the Kansas base. No details have been provided.

Army spokesman Col. Patrick R. Seiber says that Maj. Gen. Wayne Grigsby was relieved of command of the 1st Infantry Division due to loss of confidence in his ability to lead. Grigsby was initially suspended on Friday. Army officials have declined to disclose the nature of the investigation.

Seiber says a replacement will be named in the coming days.

About 17,000 troops are stationed at Fort Riley. Grigsby assumed command of the base in August 2015, after 31 years of military service that included a stint as commander of the Combined Joint Task Force in East Africa.