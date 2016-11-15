Manhattan businessman sentenced to prison in unlawful sexual relations case

A Manhattan businessman, former Riley County assistant boys’ basketball coach and substitute teacher was sentenced to 32 months in prison for unlawful sexual relations with a student.

Zachary Burton,38, entered a guilty plea to unlawful sexual relations with a female high school student in late September. Following emotional testimony from both the victim and Burton himself, Riley County District Court Judge Meryl Wilson took five minutes before beginning to explain his reasoning for the nearly three year sentence, with audible sighs at times.

Judge Wilson told the packed courtroom about rehabilitation, deterrence, and punishment. And while he saw no evident danger from Burton to the community, he talked about his selfish actions that will have a permanent effect on so many people. The lesson and message he said he wanted his sentence to portray is that “actions have consequences.”

Wilson also denied probation, telling Burton and his attorney they had a right to appeal. He also told the story of a young child who touches a hot stove and gets burned and said it doesn’t matter if a person is young or old, rich or poor, has good family support or comes from a broken home when determining whether prison is warranted. He also talked about the importance of teachers and coaches and their special place in our society as they protect our most vulnerable asset: children. Wilson also referred to the media’s role in a case with this kind of attention and general deterrence with those who hear about what he does today perhaps making a difference in even one case.

Sr. Deputy Attorney for Riley County, Barry Disney, and Defense Attorney, Barry Clark, had little to say following the sentencing, with Disney only saying the judge said it all and Clark saying he respects the judicial system.

Prior to the sentencing the two had very different things to say, with Clark describing the “inspirational element,” of Burton, who had been at the pinnacle of his working career, making money — but now broken and trying to dig himself out of the trench. Clark added it “used to be all about Zach, now it’s all about other people.”

Disney talked about coercion in the case, with Burton now running to God, and running to his accountability group. He referred to Burton’s “inflated ego” and the school being a “hunting ground for him,” adding he sought out his victim, trapped her, and then sexually assaulted her.

Tearful comments came from the victim who talked about her anger, hurt, loneliness, fear, and sickness which almost led her to suicide. She talked about Burton singling her out and that he knows no boundaries, not loving people in the right way for the right reasons. She talked about Burton’s “twisted game” and her anger at allowing it to happen. But she concluded by saying she’s not a quitter, and gradually trying to get over the guilt and disgust he’s caused her to feel.

Burton looked directly at the victim and then to members in the court audience as he said he was “really, really sorry. Words fall short–I accept responsibility.” He talked about regret in letting friends and family down admitting he was a “liar, deceiver, manipulator, selfish, and two-faced–leading a double-life.” but he says that’s not the man he is anymore, describing moments with his children and attempts to build a closer relationship with them. Burton “humbly” asked for probation, saying he “simply wants to be a dad.”

Taking the stand during the nearly two hour sentencing were psychiatric physician Dr. William Logan of Kansas City who indicated Burton was not a danger to the community adding he exhibited some self-deception, but not deliberate deception during testing. Logan did not anticipate Burton making the same mistake again. One of Burton’s friends who is with the accountability group he’s active with now also spoke on his behalf, saying “Zach Burton makes me want to be a better man.”

The case got a lot of attention in early summer, with word in late May that USD 378 was investigating an employee followed by the siting of a CSI van near Burton’s Fieldhouse Development office on Bluemont Avenue. It was nearly two weeks before an arrest was made. Burton was originally charged with four counts of unlawful sexual relations with a female high school junior but pleaded guilty to the one count.