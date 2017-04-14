Manhattan man arrested on sex-related charges

Updated:

KMAN has confirmed the connection of a sex-related incident reported a few days ago with an arrest made Thursday night. 24 year old Manhattan man, Qavonjez Mason, was arrested on several sex-related charges, with a bond set of 500-thousand dollars. He was taken into custody at 11:35 Thursday night in the 12-hundred block of Fremont Street for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, electronic solicitation, and aggravated endangering a child. The arrest stemmed from the child’s mother reporting to police that she discovered text messages and pictures that suggested her 13 year old daughter was in a sexual relationship with a 24 year old male, and that the male had provided her daughter with marijuana.

(earlier report)

