MBC completes acquisition of Sunny 102.5

Manhattan Broadcasting Company officially completed the transfer of ownership Tuesday of KBLS-FM, Sunny 102.5 from Rocking M Media. The closing completes the process started with a formal FCC filing on Oct. 14, 2016.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Rocking M Media to bring ownership of Sunny 102.5 back to Manhattan,” said Corey Reeves, general manager of Manhattan Broadcasting Company. “I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity for our staff here at MBC to further expand our coverage area for our listeners, and especially for the local communities and businesses that are our clients and partners. Good locally owned media is small business helping small business get ahead, and we can’t wait to get to work on Sunny 102.5.”

Rocking M President, Christopher Miller, added, “Rocking M Media is a proud Kansas owned company that is happy to have the opportunity to partner with Manhattan Broadcasting to bring station ownership of some great heritage signals back to the local area. We’ve had the chance to work with Manhattan Broadcasting in the past on Powercat Gameday and other programming, and couldn’t have found a better partner in this endeavor.”

Manhattan Broadcasting will assume operations of Sunny 102.5 on Feb. 1, with the main broadcast studio moving from Abilene back to Manhattan. The station will continue to air a great mix of hit music from the “80’s, 90’s and Now.” Long time Sunny 102.5 morning show host John Anderson will stay on board with Rocking M in the Abilene broadcast facility as part of the 5 stations Rocking M acquired from Alpha Media. Corey Reeves said about John, “I’m happy that Rocking M made a great decision to keep John Anderson. His long term commitment to radio and especially Abilene has made him a wonderful asset to that community. While he will be missed on Sunny, we certainly wish him nothing but continued success on air and programming from the Abilene studios for Rocking M.”

About Rocking M Media

In 2007 the Miller family established what has become known as Rocking M Media, LLC (RMM) as a business development company. The RMM group of 24 radio stations covers all of Central and Western Kansas and parts of Nebraska, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming.

About Manhattan Broadcasting

Manhattan Broadcasting Company operates five stations in the greater Manhattan, KS area and has been in operation since July of 1949. The Manhattan Broadcasting Group includes News Radio KMAN at 1350am and 93.3 and 93.7fm, Real Rock 101.5 K-Rock, Hit Country B104.7, The #1 Hit Music Station Z96.3, and now Sunny 102.5.