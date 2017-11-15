Pottawatomie County Court update

A Mound city man entered a plea of no contest in Pottawatomie County Court Tuesday to an amended count of battery, in connection with a Country Stampede altercation this year that sent a victim to a Topeka hospital via life-flight. Benjamin Rowe was given an underlying sentence of six months, will serve three days, and will be on probation for 12 months. Rowe was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim and court costs and is prohibited from attending the 2018 Country Stampede.

###

A Manhattan man will serve almost three years with the Department of Corrections following his resentencing Monday in Pottawatomie County Court on burglary and theft convictions. David Dortch was remanded to serve 27 months for burglary and seven months for theft, to run consecutively.

Dortch’s convictions involve the July 2016 theft of a Harley Davidson Super Glide with a 95-hundred dollar value.