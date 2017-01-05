RCPD Activity Report 1/5/17

Riley County Police responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries in the 6400 block of Fort Riley Blvd today at approximately 4:40 AM. Officers found that Erika Benko, 23, of New Cambria, lost control of her silver Toyota passenger car when she slid off the road. Benko was transported to Via Christi by EMS for treatment.

Officers also filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 1500 block of Oxford Pl. this morning at approximately 5:30 AM. Officers listed Nicolas Birdsell, 23, of Manhattan, as the victim when an unknown male suspect entered Nicolas’ residence through the front door without his permission and shone a flashlight through the living room. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.