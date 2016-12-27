RCPD Report 12/27/2016

During the long holiday weekend, a Manhattan man was arrested for possession of marijuana with a high bond set. According to Saturday’s Riley county Police arrest report Geoff Robison, 20, of Manhattan, was taken into custody by Riley County Police on Friday evening and charged with three offenses including possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Bond was set at $15,000.
Early Saturday morning, 29-year-old Jerry Ellis found himself behind bars for the offenses of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. Ellis’s bond was set at $12,000.