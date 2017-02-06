RCPD Report 2/6/2017

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 4900 block of Ladera Ct. on February 3, 2017 at approximately 9:00 AM. Officers listed Lesley Isom, 54, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported than an unknown suspect forced their way into a home under construction and took 2 air compressors, a radio, and other miscellaneous construction equipment, as well as damaging a door frame. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,390.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Claflin Rd. for a report of an injury accident on February 4, 2017 at approximately 11:25 AM. Mohsen Al Ishaq, 23, of Manhattan, was driving a white Ford passenger car when he struck a green Oldsmobile passenger car, being driven by Kathryn Pfeifley, 72, of Riley, Kansas. Mohsen, Alrashah Awra, 18, of Manhattan (Mohsen’s passenger), and Kathryn, were all transported to Via Christi for treatment. Mohsen was issued a citation for expired tag, no proof of liability insurance, and speeding.

Shaun Ridder, 39, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested in the 200 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden, Kansas on February 4, 2017 at approxiamtely 5:10 PM. Ridder was arrested for stalking, criminal trespass, interference with law enforcement, battery on a law enforcement officer, and assault of a law enforcement officer. Ridder’s bond was set at $8,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Justin Freed, 32, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 200 block of 3rd St. on February 4, 2017 at approximately 5:50 PM. Freed was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for violation of a protection order. Freed was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Freed’s total bond was set at $6,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and criminal threat in the 1100 block of Garden Way on February 5, 2017 at approximatley 4:35 AM. Officers listed Lisa Weaver, 49, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported a male known to her punched her in the head, causing her to fall and break her arm.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Thurston St. on February 5, 2017 at approximately 9:55 AM. Officers listed Andrew Friedmeyer, 23, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported than an unknown subject broke the rear window of his 2003 Dodge passenger car. The total loss associated with this case is estimated to be $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Marchel Gardner, 16, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 3000 block of Wilson Dr. on February 5, 2017 at approximately 4:40 PM. Gardner was arrested for 2 counts of aggravated burglary, burglary, and criminal damage to property. Due to Gardner’s status as a juvenile, he was transported to the North Central Juvenile Detention Facility, where he was being held on no bond.

Jonathan Cole, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 6300 block of N. 52nd St. on February 6 2017 at approximately 1:30 AM. Cole was arrested for a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear and an Ogden Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Cole’s total bond was set at $6,750.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.