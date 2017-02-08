RCPD Report 2/8/2017

Officers filed a report for a motor vehicle theft in the 2400 block of Woodway Dr. on February 7, 2017 at approximately 5:00 PM. Officers listed Zachary Porter, 28, of Manhattan, as the victim when Joyce Porter, Zachary’s wife, reported his 2015 Scion FRS had been taken sometime between 9:00 PM on February 6, 2017 and 3:40 PM on February 7, 2017. Joyce reported that the vehicle had approximately $14,000.00 worth of military gear stored in it, bringing the total loss associated with this case to approximately $40,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Mark Burghart, 50, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on February 7, 2017 at approximately 4:15 PM. Burghart was arrested on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Burghart’s bond was set at $15,000.00. Burghart was not confined at the time of this report.