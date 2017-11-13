RCPD Report 11/13/17

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1800 block of Fair Ln. in Manhattan on November 11, 2017 at approximately 12:38 PM. Officers listed C&S Auto of Manhattan as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect took a 2011 White Chevrolet Cruze from the victim. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $8,500.00. The vehicle was later recovered.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 300 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan on November 12, 2017 at approximately 11:20 AM. Officers listed Maria Bourk, 52, of Leawood, and Tamara Weeda, 52, of Falcon, Colorado as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect slashed the victims’ tires. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $900.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and theft in the 400 block of S 3rd St. in Manhattan on November 12, 2017 at approximately 12:21 PM. Officers listed Abdulrahman Zubair, 34, of Manhattan, Michael Schwartz, 48, of Olathe, Gary Hasrhberger, 53, of Dodge City, and Hilton Garden Inn as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect slashed vehicle tires belonging to the victims. A bench was also damaged and a fire extinguisher was taken from inside the business. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,850.

Officers filed a report for aggravated endangering a child in the 200 block of Seventh St. in Ogden, Kansas on November 11, 2017 at approximately 9:05 PM. Officers listed an infant child as the victim and a known female and male as the suspects. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.