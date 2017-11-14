RCPD Report 11/14/17

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan on November 13, 2017 at approximately 8:45 AM. Officers listed Marian Henry, 53, of Manhattan as the victim when an unknown suspect slashed tires on her vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 300 block of S 4th St. in Manhattan on November 13, 2017 at approximately 11:40 AM. Officers listed Eagle Communications as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect slashed tires on a vehicle belonging to the business. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $710.00.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 900 block of Leavenworth St. in Manhattan on November 13, 2017 at approximately 12:40 PM. Officers listed Alexandria Cecil, 20, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect slashed tires on her vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury accident in the 1700 block of Fort Riley Blvd. on November 13, 2017 at approximately 12:40 PM. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2002 White Acura RL driven by Samantha Elsmore, 25, of Junction City had struck a 2012 Green Subaru Forrester driven by Keith Griffin, 55, of Manhattan while trying to merge westbound on the on-ramp to Fort Riley Blvd. Griffin was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries. Elsmore was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
William Taylor, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 200 block of S 4th St. in Manhattan on November 13, 2017 at approximately 7:13 PM. Taylor was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, theft, and criminal damage of property in connection with the recent tire slashings. Taylor was issued a total bond of $15,000.