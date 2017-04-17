Riley County Police seek driver in hit and run

Riley County Police have put out another notice regarding last Friday’s hit and run accident at 12th and Bluemont. Amber Wilhelm, 21, was struck by a pickup truck as she was crossing Bluemont Avenue. Amber was drug or thrown approximately 120 feet from the impact. The truck and driver fled the scene. Amber is currently in Stormont Vail Hospital with very serious injuries. Police investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and collecting video surveillance of the area from several businesses as well as traffic control cameras from the related intersections.

Amber’s family and the Riley County Police Department is requesting that the driver of the vehicle come to the Riley County Police Department to complete the investigation into this accident. We also request that anyone with information about this accident contact the Riley County Police Department or Crime Stoppers.