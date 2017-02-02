St. George man arrested for domestic violence

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted a local law enforcement agency in a domestic battery arrest.

According to a report released Thursday by the Saint George Police Department, officers were dispatched to 220 6th St in Saint George for a physical domestic disturbance in progress.

While en route, officers were advised the male subject was armed with a baseball bat. The Saint George Police Department arrived within 20-seconds and upon arrival, the parties were separated and an investigation ensued.

David Zarger was ultimately arrested for aggravated domestic battery and 2 warrants for probation violation. Zarger was confined in the Pottawatomie County Jail on bond of over $10,000.