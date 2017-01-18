The Game 1/18/17

The K-State men face Brad Underwood and Oklahoma State tonight in Stillwater. KC Star/ Wichita Eagle sports writer Kellis Robinett calls in. Which former KSU basketball coach was the most painful to lose? Plus, Around College Football and You Can’t Be Serious.
1 KSU men lock up with OSU tonight
2 Interview with Kellis Robinett
3 Will there be any tangible fallout from losing to Underwood
4 John found the perfect college course for himself
5 Which former KSU coach was most painful to see leave
6 Around College Basketball
7 John is creating a bandwagon
8 You Can't Be Serious