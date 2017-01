K-State overcomes a huge deficit, but can’t finish last night at Iowa State. KU takes its second loss of the season. Jordan Willis is crushing it down at Senior Bowl practice. Plus, Hot Stove, Around College Basketball and You Can’t Be Serious.

1 KSU rallies but can't finish off Iowa State

2 Around College Basketball

3 More details on Yordano Ventura's accident

4 Tyler didn't like ESPN's broadcast last night

5 Interview with Kellis Robinett

6 Hot Stove

7 Jordan Willis