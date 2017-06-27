The Game 6/27/17

Texas might be better than expected in football this year. Mitch Light from Athlon calls in to defend Texas. LaVar Ball and the Ball family show up on ‘Monday Night Raw’ last night. Hot Takes from Wacky and Stormy. Plus, Jabroni of the Week.



0:00 – Texas football may be better than expected

8:26 – Mitch Light from the Athlon CFB preview magazine

21:01 – Hot takes with Wacky and Stormy

32:04 – LaVar Ball on WWE RAW

37:39 – Will K-State have a 1,000 yard receiver this year?

51:13 – Jabroni of the Week