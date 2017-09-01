The Game 9/1/17

John and Tyler are out for the first hour, Corey and Brady are in. K-State kicks off this weekend and Kevin Lockett joins the show. Also, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs wrapped up the preseason last night against the Titans. Also amongst football, Oklahoma State kicked off their season against Tulsa with a win. The other nine Big 12 teams kick off this weekend.



0:00 – K-State Kicks Off

11:35 – Kevin Lockett Interview

22:28 – Chiefs end Preseason

31:52 – Big 12 Football

41:01 – K-State vs Central Arkansas

51:54 – Kelly in Vegas

1:02:09 – Football Recap

1:12:20 – You Can’t Be Serious