Via Christi facilities aid community efforts

According to a recent press release from Via Christi Heath, Via Christi in Manhattan and Wamego Health Center provided more than four million dollars in community benefit in fiscal year 2016. The company’s total community benefit was nearly $78 million across its nine Kansas hospitals.

Manhattan and Wamego combined donated nearly one million dollars in charity care and nearly three million dollars in unpaid costs of Medicaid services. Some other examples of local charity from the hospitals include the Flint Hills Community Clinic and Manhattan’s free weekly car seat checks.