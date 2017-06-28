Amber alert for two children from Ellis County

The Kansas Amber Alert system is asking for help in locating two children taken in Ellis County.

The Ellis county Sheriff’s office reported Bryce McDowell, 33, had used force to take Cadenn, 1, and Mason McDowell, 3, from their mother in Ellis County, north of Hays. Cadenn is reportedly wearing “Cars” pajamas and Mason is wearing “Mickey Mouse” pajamas.

The children were taken in a red 2008 Chevy Pickup bearing Ks tag: 120GZV. The truck has black wheels and a black push bumper.

The children are believed to be in danger. The suspect is known to carry a rifle but it’s unknown if he has it with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.