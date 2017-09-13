Ammonia leak clears out K-State chem building Wednesday morning

An ammonia cylinder leak at K-State brought out fire crews Wednesday morning, according to information released by the Manhattan Fire Department.

At 8:38 a.m. MFD was dispatched to the Chemistry/Biochemistry Building on Kansas State University’s campus for a report of a hazardous materials spill. Upon arrival, crews found a small ammonia cylinder on the third floor had been leaking and had been shut off by K-State Facilities. Fire crews monitored the air to ensure the building was safe for occupants. A total of 13 firefighters responded on four fire apparatus with the last units clearing around 9:30 a.m. Two patients were checked out by Riley County Emergency Medical Services for possible exposure to ammonia and were released.

The building houses offices, classrooms and research labs for those departments. There was no loss associated with the incident. Fire crews assisted in ventilating the building and the building was turned over to facilities and lab personnel.

Fire crews were assisted by K-State Environmental Health and Safety, K-State Facilities, Riley County EMS, and K-State Police Department.