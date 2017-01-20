Area bridge to be demolished

Kansas Department of Transportation Officials indicate if all goes well the K-18 Bridge over US-77 will be demolished Friday evening sometime after 8 pm. The time was selected to coincide with minimal traffic flow on US-77.

Traffic will be detoured during the time of the blast and the cleanup. US-77 North Bound traffic (north of McFarland Road) will exit using the north bound off-ramp to Eighth Street then travel east on Eight Street to Rucker Road then north on Rucker Road to US-77. South bound US-77 traffic (south of the K-57 S Jct.) will turn onto west bound Rucker Road, then south on Spring Valley Road to K-18. The traffic will then turn east on K-18 to re-enter US-77 at the south bound ramp from K-18.

At the time of the demolition, traffic will be halted safely outside the clear zone until the demolition is given the all clear.

It is estimated that it will take the contractor between 12 and 24 hours to demolish the structure, remove it from the site and have US-77 reopened to normalized traffic.