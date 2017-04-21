Area unemployment numbers trending downward

Unemployment rates across the area dropped during the month of March. According to a release from the Kansas Department of Labor, the unemployment rate in Riley county for March was 2.7-percent, which was nearly a .5-percent drop from February. The unemployment rate in Geary county dropped nearly one percent and currently sits at 5-percent unemployment. Pottawatomie county’s unemployment rate is 3-percent, down .3-percent from last month. The state average unemployment rate in March was 3.8-percent, and that was down from 4-percent in February.