Bulge vets gather at Manhattan Legion

More than 70 years have passed since the final German offensive of World War II. The German army launched a surprise attack in Belgium that turned into a month-long battle. History remembers the Battle of the Bulge as one of World War II’s most iconic moments, and on Saturday afternoon, local veterans who recall the battle all too well gathered for what may be their last reunion.

The group founded in 2009 to drink coffee and reminisce on the past before they formally organized their yearly events. Since that time, they have spent time recounting their experiences and telling younger generations about the harsh reality of the world’s greatest conflict. Due to the dwindling number of surviving veterans, this year’s’ reunion is expected to be the last.