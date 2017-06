Riley County EMS has confirmed a man was electrocuted Monday morning while spraying a field southeast of Manhattan, when the boom of his sprayer hit a power line. EMS Director David Adams indicated the man was first taken to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan but then transferred by Riley County EMS to the Burn Unit at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. Adams adds the unidentified victim was critical but stable.

EMS was called to the scene shortly after nine a.m.