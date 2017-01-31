News Radio KMAN
You are at:»»»Exemption bill for campus concealed carry stuck in committee

Exemption bill for campus concealed carry stuck in committee

0
By on K-State Activity, Local News, Manhattan, State News

TOPEKA — A bill that would exempt Kansas colleges from a mandate that they allow concealed carry of handguns is stuck in committee after failing to win approval Tuesday.

In an unrecorded voice vote, the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee opted not to advance a bill that provides a permanent exemption for public colleges and several types of medical facilities from a law that requires public buildings to either allow concealed weapons or provide security measures, like guards and metal detectors.

Share.

About Author

AP Wire

Related Posts

Comments are closed.