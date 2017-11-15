Fairy Godmothers hold annual lingerie luncheon

A variety of lingerie was on display Tuesday at the Manhattan Arts Center, as part of the Manhattan Fairy Godmothers Annual Lingerie Luncheon. Head fairy Therese Miller, who serves as board chair of the Fairy Godmothers group, tells KMAN the lingerie items are donated to the Emergency Shelter, Crisis Center, Big Lakes, and Homestead Ministry in Manhattan.

Items donated Tuesday included not only lingerie, but also pajamas, housecoats, slippers, and monetary contributions. The group’s endowed fund is approaching a half a million dollars and all of the earnings off the fund are granted out to grant recipients.

Fairy Godmothers are part of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.