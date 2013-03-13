Fatal Accident In Early Morning Hours



Update—

The name has been released of the individual killed in the car crash that occurred at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

28 year old Michael Ippert wrecked his 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe on highway 24 or Tuttle Creek Boulevard, just west of the Seth Child Intersection.

The accident was reported after midnight, although authorities were still on the scene shortly after five a.m.

Ippert was westbound on highway 24 when he drifted off the edge of the roadway. He then over corrected in an attempt to get back on the road and lost control. Once striking a guardrail, he overturned and was ejected.

Almost exactly four years ago, Ippert was involved in a fatal car crash on 24 Highway and survived. He was the passenger in a rollover accident just east of Manhattan, when a fellow passenger died.

In both accidents, Ippert was not wearing a seat-belt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Riley County police responded to a report of a one vehicle accident that took place at approximately 3:00 this morning Northwest of Manhattan on Tuttle Creek Blvd. The vehicle was going north on U.S. 24. At some point, it went off of the shoulder, over corrected , then came back and hit the guardrail, taking out a few hundred feet of the guardrail before overturning twice and ejecting the driver. The driver ended up succumbing to his injuries there at the scene.

Lieutenant Greg Harkrader from the Kansas Highway Patrol says that officials are not releasing the name of the driver until next of kin can be notified, but they do say that is was a 28 year old male from the Wamego area. Lieutenant Harkrader also says they are looking into every possible cause for the accident including speed, animals, as well as alcohol and drugs. Officials do not suspect that alcohol or drugs were a factor, but they will not know for sure until toxicology results are released in the next few days.

KMAN will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.