Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program Class of 2016-17 Completes Course

The Board of Directors of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program are pleased to announce the twenty-four-member class for the 2016-17 program year graduated on February 10th, according to Jack Lindquist, Executive Director of the organization. The non-profit educational program trains and more-fully engages leaders in the region that includes Fort Riley, Geary, Riley and Pottawatomie counties.

Class members completing the seven-session course over the last six months included: Susan Adams, Director of the Flint Hills Discovery Center, from Westmoreland; Ellen Becker, Labor & Employee Relations Specialist with the Fort Riley Civilian Personnel Advisory Center, from Milford; Kathy Bellinder, EEO Officer with USAG at Fort Riley, from Manhattan; Clay E. Boyer, Facilities Dir. For Corvias Military Living, from Manhattan; Shawn Cheever, Deputy Director of Construction, Corvias Military Living, from St George; Anthony Dokes, Modeling and Simulation Specialist (DIACAP), from Junction City; Stacie Eichem, Treasurer for the City of Wamego, from Wamego; Bob Everdeen, Director of Fort Riley Public Affairs, from Manhattan; Joe Fanning, Vice President for Retail Services at the Bank of the Flint Hills, from St George; Jesse Gilpin, Viticulturist with Highland Community College, from Manhattan; Robin Graham, Attorney for the Department of Defense – Fort Riley, from Manhattan; Micah Hydeman, Captain with the Manhattan Fire Department, from Manhattan; Patsy LaMothe, Project Control Manager for Corvias Group, from Abilene; Kellen L. Liebsch, Economist for the Kansas Department of Agriculture, from Manhattan; George Mummert Jr, ATC Tower Chief with the Department of Defense, from Manhattan; Clay Nauman, DPTMS P&O with the US ARMY – Civilian, from Manhattan; Tanya Purvis, Microbiologist with the Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, from Westmoreland; Jesse R. Romo, Airport Director for the City of Manhattan, from Manhattan; Marcia Rozell, Tourism Sales Manager – Visit MHK, from Manhattan; Jamie Schrock, Commercial Loan Officer with Central National Bank, from Manhattan; Dr. Robert Smith, Museum Director at the Center of Military History, Department of the Army, from Manhattan; Angie Sutton, Editor for the Master Teacher, from Manhattan; Jared Tremblay, Transportation Planning Analyst with Flint Hills MPO, from Manhattan; and Kevin Walker, Installation Voting Assistance Officer USAG, DHR, from Junction City.

In the announcement, Lindquist said, “The Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program helped the Class leaders find a way to change their world by building on their – Integrity, Confidence, Discipline, Professionalism, Self-Development, Broadened Viewpoint & Servant Ethos. Our newest Graduates now possess a sense to serve and follow, in-order-to LEAD.”

Board Treasurer and alumnus Angela Stewart announced a memorial tribute to past executive director Ailleen Cray during the ceremonies in Junction City. “Due to her dedication to the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program Ailleen Cray provided a lasting legacy of leadership to sustain and build a more positive future for our region. Therefore, in memory of Ailleen, the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program scholarship fund shall be named The Ailleen Cray Scholarship Fund”, stated Stewart. The fund will support applicants in the future that may need financial support to pay the full tuition fee while otherwise fully exemplifying the qualifications to better lead the region into the future.

Chairman and program graduate Steve Milton concluded the event adding, “With the graduation of the leaders of the class we have met the goals in our mission. We should all look forward to a better life because of what they have done and what they will accomplish in the future.”

Recruitment of the 2017-18 class will get underway with on-line application in June.