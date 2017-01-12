Fort Riley man sentenced in base shooting

A 19-year-old man was sentenced Thursday in Topeka to 18 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on Fort Riley. The defendant also was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution for funeral expenses.

Juwuan D. Jackson, who lived on Fort Riley at the time, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter in August. He admitted that on Sept. 11, 2015, he handled a firearm in a reckless manner, resulting in the shooting death of 16-year-old Kenyon Givens, Jr., who also lived on Fort Riley.

According to court records, when military police responded to the shooting Jackson told them an unknown intruder wearing a mask had forced his way into the home and shot Givens.